Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to spend quality time with the ones you love.

Whether you are in a long-term relationship or getting to know someone, you and your valentine can enjoy a free date in Racine County this year. This day can also be spent with those who you are not in a romantic relationship with, but someone you love or care for.

You don’t have to spend a lot of money to have a meaningful and loving day. Racine County is full of things to do that are fun and free.

Dive in and take advantage of the activities available at your fingertips. Check out what’s available:

1. For the museum lovers

Racine County is full of museums with rich history, stunning artwork, and opportunities to learn. These three museums have free admission. Depending on your interests, pick one of these museums to explore on Valentine’s Day. Visit: Burlington Historical Society



Racine Heritage Museum



RAM’s Wustum Museum of Fine Arts

2. For the dog lovers

If your valentine is your dog, take them on a date to the dog park this Valentine’s Day. Not only is it enjoyable for your precious pooch, but visiting the dog park can be a great way to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. Maybe you’ll find your valentine while soaking up the sunshine with your pet at one of Racine County’s seven dog parks. Visit one or visit them all, but either way, you’ll give the gift of quality time to your pup. Even if you are in a relationship, going with your loved one and furry friend to the dog park can also be an inexpensive way to enjoy everyone’s company. 7 Dog Parks in Racine County Read this article

3. For the yogis

Bend & Brew is a free yoga session hosted by Yoga Roots Racine. While there is no session on Valentine’s Day, there is an event on Feb. 15 at the studio, 518 College Ave., in Downtown Racine. Perhaps dinner plans are set for Valentine’s Day already, but you’d like to do something else with your sweetie. This is a great activity to do and no experience is necessary to attend. There is a recommended donation of $5, but it is not required. After every session, participants will receive a free certificate to use towards a coffee or beer at participating businesses. Another way to keep the date going. The studio asks attendees to bring their own mats to Bend & Brew. The event is indoors. Space is limited, therefore, registration is preferred but not required. Make sure to plan on coming 5-10 minutes prior to start time to sign in.

4. For the Bookworms

Want to bundle up with a book this Valentine’s Day? Visit the following public libraries in Racine County, grab a book, and have a relaxing night with the one you love at home or at the library reading. Want to switch things up? Pick a book for your loved one that you’d think they’d enjoy. Visit: Racine Public Library



Graham Public Library



Rochester Public Library



Waterford Public Library

5. For outdoorsy people

Step outside this Valentine’s Day and enjoy nature with your valentine. There’s plenty of snow and ways to enjoy recreation in Racine County. Take a stroll down the beach. Walk through the streets of Downtown Racine. For more ideas, check out 10 different activities that you can do on Feb. 14 or throughout the winter months. 10 things to check off your Racine County winter bucket list Read the article

