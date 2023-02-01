Follow Us

silhouette of four person with flag of united states background
Photo by Brett Sayles on Pexels.com

Running for office? Please fill out the Caledonia candidate form below.

Candidate bio form (Caledonia)

Please fill this form out and return it by no later than Feb. 9 for the primary and March 1 for the general election. Email a mug shot in a .jpg format to loren@racinecountyeye.com.
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Denise Lockwood has an extensive background in traditional and non-traditional media. She has written for Patch.com, the Milwaukee Business Journal, Milwaukee Magazine and the Kenosha News.

Leave a comment