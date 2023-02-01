RACINE, KENOSHA — More than 100 children in Racine and Kenosha Counties are without a bed to sleep in tonight. The Racine/Kenosha Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter is in need of volunteers to help build beds for children in need.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace serves the Racine and Kenosha area east of Highway 45. At this time, they have no beds that are deliverable, however, have had over 100 new bed requests come in since their last bed delivery in December 2022, where they built and distributed 104 beds.
Build Day
With the help of the community, the organization hopes to be able to deliver beds after the Build Day on Feb. 11.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter has split the day into two shifts on Feb. 11. The event will take place at Bane-Nelson, 4019 43rd Street, Kenosha.
The first shift is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the second shift is from noon to 3 p.m.
The sign-up sheet and indemnification forms have been combined and are located online. Every adult in attendance must fill out a form. If you are bringing minors, one parent should indicate that on the form.
More about the organization can be found online on their website.
