UNION GROVE — Union Grove Union High School District Administrator Alan Mollerskov has announced his plan to retire after the 2022-2023 school year. Mollerskov’s decision to retire comes after 50 years in education: 17 at St. Catherine’s High School as a teacher and coach, and 33 at Union Grove Union High School in various administrative positions.

Mollerskov has worked for the district since 1990. He first served as Activities/Athletic Director and Assistant Principal until being promoted to Principal in 1994. In 2009, he was promoted to the District Administrator position.

Union Grove Board of Education begins hiring process

The Union Grove Union High School Board of Education has begun the process for hiring Mollerskov’s successor and the position will be posted soon. The board has selected CESA 7 to assist with the search for the district’s next District Administrator.