MADISON — In honor of National Energy Assistance Day on Feb. 1, Gov. Tony Evers, the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA), and the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) are sharing a reminder that the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) is here to help residential households with energy assistance and weatherization needs. Each year, more than 200,000 households across the state turn to WHEAP for help with their heating and electric bills.

“No one should have to choose between putting food on the table or keeping their heat on during the winter,” said Gov. Evers. “We’ve been working hard to make sure folks and families receive assistance to keep up with rising costs and stay warm and safe during these cold weather months, and we want to continue these efforts to ensure Wisconsinites across our state have access to these essential services.”

“The Evers Administration is committed to making sure Wisconsinites can keep the heat on this winter, especially as households face rising utility and other costs,” said DOA Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld. “We remain committed to providing assistance and ensuring housing stability for folks across the state.”

Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program

WHEAP is part of the state’s comprehensive Home Energy Plus program, which provides assistance with emergency energy needs, emergency furnace repairs, conservation service, and weatherization for Wisconsinites with low incomes. So far this heating season, 111,842 Wisconsin homes have received more than $59,770,077 in financial assistance, with an average heating benefit of $356 and an average electric benefit of $199.

“On National Energy Assistance Day and beyond, Wisconsin families have access to utility bill assistance and support,” said PSC Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq. “I appreciate Governor Evers’ commitment to ensuring all Wisconsinites can afford essential utility services, and I thank our utility providers for their partnership.”

Households can apply online at energybenefit.wi.gov, by phone at 1-800-506-5596, or visit the

Division of Energy, Housing and Community Resources online to learn more about available resources. Eligibility is based on household income, household size, and energy costs. Residents may be eligible if the gross household income is 60% of the state median income level or less.

The PSC can help residents resolve disputes with utilities regarding electric, natural gas, and water service. Customers must first try to resolve a dispute directly or establish a payment plan with their utility provider. If customers cannot reach an agreement with their utility, they may contact the PSC by calling 608-266-2001 or 1-800-225-7729 or submitting a complaint online.