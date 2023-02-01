RACINE — Participants are being sought to partake in the annual Downtown Racine Corporation’s St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 18. The parade will kick off at noon and last approximately an hour.

“The St. Patrick’s Day Parade draws in thousands of people from the community and the surrounding areas. This fun and family-friendly parade is a great way for your business or organization to be in the forefront of our vibrant downtown,” says the Downtown Racine Corporation.

St. Patrick’s Day parade applications

Businesses and organizations are invited to participate in one of Downtown Racine’s biggest events of the year by completing a parade application online, by picking up a form at the Downtown Racine office, 425 Main St., or by downloading the form below. The parade applications must be submitted to the DRC office or emailed to events@racinedowntown.com by Monday, March 13. The first 75 applications will be accepted. In addition, those interested in sponsoring the event can also reach out to events@racinedowntown.com for more information. 2023-St.-Patricks-Day-Parade-ApplicationDownload

Parade route

Credit: Downtown Racine Corporation The St. Patrick’s Day parade will start on the corner of State Street and Main Street. The route will proceed south on Main Street, turn west onto Sixth Street, and end near City Hall. Parade participants may park their vehicles at the City Hall Annex parking lot, 800 Center St., starting at 9 a.m. and will be shuttled to the parade staging area on the day of the event. More information about DRC events can be found online.