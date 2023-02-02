KANASVILLE — Love is written in the stars, and in honor of Valentine’s Day, you can hike under the stars with your Valentine at the annual Return to Romance event at the Richard Bong State Recreation Area on Feb. 11.

Since its formation in 1998, the Bong Naturalist Association, a non-profit friends organization, has hosted the Return to Romance event to benefit the park and its visitors.

This year, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., attendees can enjoy an intimate candlelight hike, snuggling up next to a campfire, live music, a special photo opportunity, and desserts with the ones they love at 26313 Burlington Road. There will also be a coffee and tea bar, too. Eventgoers should meet in the Visitor Center at the start of the event. Bong Park Volunteers Melody and Alan Orban take advantage of the special photo frame available for people to capture a special memory of their time at the Return to Romance event. – Credit: Melody Orban

Return to Romance will also feature a string quartet from Kenosha’s Indian Trail High School, making this year’s experience unlike any year before.

Don’t have a valentine? No problem; anyone is welcome, so long as they’re human. This event is not intended for pets. However, people are welcome to come back to the park another time to explore with their furry friends.

“Show your appreciation by visiting the park—hike, attend a class or event, tour the exhibits in the Visitor’s Center. The volunteers love the park and love sharing events for the public,” said Melody Orban, Bong Park Volunteer.

There will be indoor and outdoor components to the event. Volunteers advise people to dress appropriately for the weather. If you have your own snowshoes, guests are welcome to use them on the designated trails.

Registration for Return to Romance

Attendees are required to register before the event. To register, call 262-878-5609.

The cost of the event is $8 per person or $15 per couple. All visitors must have a Wisconsin State Park sticker or pay the daily entrance fee.

For more information, find details about the association on Facebook. Learn more about the state recreation area online.