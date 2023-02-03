MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A Wind Lake student has made the President’s List in the College of Arts and Sciences at Georgia College & State University.
The College recognizes Charlotte Aexel for outstanding work during the 2022 fall semester.
Congratulations on making the President’s List!
About Georgia College
As the state’s designated public liberal arts university, Georgia College combines the educational experience expected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education.
