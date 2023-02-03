ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — A Burlington student is among the more than 1,300 students honored on the Lewis University Dean’s List for the 2022 Fall Semester.

Rachel Fosler is studying Illustration at Lewis University.

To be eligible for this honor, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5 and with no “D” or “F” grades.

