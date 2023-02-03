The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Please note: COVID-19 safety information for RPL is below the programming information.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of February 4 – 11

Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clicking the button below will take you to the events page on the Racine Public Library’s website. Click here to register for an event at the Racine Public Library

Library News

Construction Zone Ahead

The new staircase at the Racine Public Library is completed and open. Please use this staircase or the elevator to visit the second floor. The old staircase is now closed for use except in case of emergencies.

The first-floor bathrooms have reopened.

As items continue to move to different parts of the building throughout construction, please ask a staff member if you have trouble finding anything. Read more about the Racine Public Library renovation at RacineLibrary.info/renovation.

Kids

LEGO Club

Saturday, Feb. 4 | 1-3 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

We’re bringing out our LEGO collection! Build and play whatever you imagine. No need to bring your own — the library will provide all the bricks you need.

No registration is required.

3D Printing 101

Saturday, Feb. 4 | 2-3 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

3D printers can make figurines, tools, fidgets, useful items and so much more. Come learn how our 3D printers work, from how to pick and print a model to how the machines turn them into real life.

Registration is required.

Lapsit Storytime

Monday, Feb. 6 | 10-10:20 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Introduce your child to the library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes with Miss Ali and Miss Carrie!

No registration is required.

Ruff Readers

Monday, Feb. 6 through Thursday, Feb. 9 | 4-5 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Grades K-5

Snuggle and pet a therapy dog while practicing your reading skills at the ear of our gentle, non-judgmental canine friends. Sessions are open to kids grades K through 5 only. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance, one week at a time. Call the library to get started.

Registration is required.

Tuesday Tales

Tuesday, Feb. 7 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor | Preschool

Preschool-aged children are in for a great storytime! Listen to stories, sing songs, and join in some easy activities.

No registration is required.

Family Storytime with Miss Gail

Wednesday, Feb. 8 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for music, motion and fun as we explore some of Miss Gail’s favorite stories. Her unique storytelling style captures children’s minds and hearts, creating an inclusive space for everyone to interact.

No registration is required.

Craft Time with Miss Keiko

Wednesday, Feb. 8 | 10:30-11:15 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Unleash your artistic spirit! Miss Keiko will be here with supplies for an easy craft and her eye for aesthetics to help you explore your creative side.

No registration is required.

Learn to Type

Wednesday, Feb. 8 | 5-6 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Grades 4-8

Hone your typing skills or get started on your typing journey. We’ll have you typing like a pro in no time.

Registration is required.

Code with Drawing

Wednesday, Feb. 8 | 5-6 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Grades 4-8

This isn’t just arts and crafts — once you put your marker to the paper, you’re helping our robots come alive. Watch as our robots use your lines and symbols as a map and instruction manual for where to go and what to do.

Registration is required.

Chess Club

Wednesday, Feb. 8 | 5-7 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for a facilitated chess club! Jeffrey Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation, will teach you how to play or help you find an opponent. No experience is necessary, and all ages are welcome.

No registration is required.

Musical Family Storytime

Thursday, Feb. 9 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Sing, wiggle and dance with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No registration is required.

Scratch 101

Saturday, Feb. 11 | 2-3 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Kids, Tweens

Get started on your coding journey. We’ll walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch, an easy block coding program for young ages.

No registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Podcast Production 101 with Community Powered

Monday, Feb. 6 | 6-7:30 p.m. | The Atrium – 1st Floor

Learn some of the standard methods and styles of creating a podcast with Anthony from Community Powered. Community Powered, a part of Wisconsin Humanities, is working with the Racine Public Library to empower our community.

Registration is required.

Saturday Cartoon Time

Saturday, Feb. 11 | 1-2 p.m. | TeenScene – By Lake Avenue Entrance | Teens

Let’s get cozy with cartoons, sugary breakfast cereal, and stress-free couch potato time.

No registration is required.

Adults

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, Feb. 6 | 1-3 p.m. | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism. There will be no meeting Jan. 16 while the Racine Public Library is closed, so the next meeting will be on Jan. 23.

Registration is required.

Career Development Services with Job Center of Wisconsin

Tuesday, Feb. 7 | 9-11 a.m. | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

The Job Center of Wisconsin is hosting pop-up services in the Racine Public Library. Stop in during their open sessions to get help with resume writing, interview preparation, strengthening your job search, applying for unemployment and registering on the Job Center of Wisconsin website. They also offer virtual workshops for those who aren’t able to stop in.

No registration is required.

Tips and Tricks for Searching the Internet

Tuesday, Feb. 7 | 5-6 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

What’s the best way to use a search engine like Google to find your way around the internet? We’ll show you how to phrase your search for the best results and what search engines can do for you.

Registration is required.

Chess Club

Wednesday, Feb. 8 | 5-7 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for a facilitated chess club! Jeffrey Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation, will teach you how to play or help you find an opponent. No experience is necessary, and all ages are welcome.

No registration is required.

Senior Scrabble and Chicken Foot Dominoes

Thursday, Feb. 9 | 10-11:30 a.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Adults 55+

Come play a few sessions of Chicken Foot Dominoes and Scrabble at the Racine Public Library. We provide the space and the games, and you bring yourself (and a few friends or neighbors, if you’d like).

No registration is required.

Ayuda Tecnica

Available by appointment | Racine Public Library

Obtenga ayuda técnica con su teléfono, tableta o computadora totalmente gratis. Cuando llame pregunte por Brianna o deje un mensaje de voz. 262-619-2560

Registration is required.

Racine Public Library COVID-19 Information

The Racine Public Library is open to browsing, hold pickups, computer use, study room use, tech help, reference questions, and anything else someone might want to visit the building for.

The Bookmobile is operating under its normal hours and is open for one party to browse on board at a time.

The Racine Public Library and Bookmobile require everyone to wear masks inside, and there are surgical-grade masks available to patrons who don’t have their own.

The Racine Public Library building is maintaining the social distancing layout, so computer stations, desks, etc. are all spaced to facilitate patron safety.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building as well.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.