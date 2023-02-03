The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Feb. 2. This week, Racine County Eye web editor Loren Lamoreaux was in the studio and discussed various stories with TMJ4 anchors, Steve Chamraz and Susan Kim.

Our segment included two stories this week. First, Lamoreaux talked about Patton Law Office of Racine. The new firm officially opened with an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony recently. Lamoreaux covered the event after getting to know the team led by David and Tamara Patton. Read about this new law office that offers BIPOC and LGBTQ discounts and more.

After Patton Law Office, the team talked about Wear Red Day and how people can make a difference in their lives and the lives of others during American Heart Month. Read all about heart disease prevention and more on the Racine County Eye.

About the segment

Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week in our collaboration we call the Racine Roundup.

These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County. The news report will focus on providing solution-based journalism to readers and listeners in Racine County, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

