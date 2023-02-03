SOMERS — A man is in custody after allegedly shooting at a woman and himself at a Kenosha County hair salon.
According to a press release from the Kenosha County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched at 3:28 p.m. on Fri., Feb. 3, 2023, to the LG Beauty Salon in Somers for a report of shots fired.
Shooting due to domestic dispute
Investigators learned a man had fired several rounds at a woman before attempting to take his own life. The man and woman, who both work at the salon, were in a domestic dispute. Neither was injured during the shooting. Five witnesses at the scene were also uninjured.
The man was taken into custody and booked into the Kenosha County Jail.
This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information at 262-605-5102.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may also contact Kenosha County Crime Stoppers, where information leading to an arrest can earn the caller a cash reward: 262-656-7333.
