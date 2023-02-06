At SC Johnson, Donnell Taggart was surprised with the accolade. An all-school assembly was held to honor the educational assistant.

Ironically, the educator was recording the assembly as Ofc. Travis Brady called out her name to be honored.

“Donnell is an all-around SCJ Kid Whisperer. She runs our after-school busses, will work with any kid that comes (in) her direction, and offers love and support to staff members who come her way. She has an amazing sense of humor. She is quick with a smile, a hug and a positive solution. She is always someone who we can count on. We have never seen her turn anyone away who needs help or love. She knows all the students in the building and makes them feel special anytime she talks to them.

“To the world, she may be one person, but each and every student at SC Johnson, she makes them feel like they are her world,” the nomination form read.

An in-depth interview with Ofc. Travis Brady and Donnell was recorded by TMJ4, Racine County Eye’s Racine Roundup partner, which is available below.