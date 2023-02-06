RACINE — Boxes of cereal lined the stairs, piled up in classrooms and filled the gym at Red Apple Elementary School, 914 St Patrick St., on Feb. 3 for a world-record cereal box domino attempt.

First grade students and staff celebrate the completion of the cereal box domino push on Feb. 3 at Red Apple Elementary School. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Students, staff and community members came together to collect over 7,000 boxes of cereal. Their collection efforts will benefit local food pantries and neighbors in need.

Collin Corkins and Bentley Edwards help with the set up at Red Apple. – Credit: Emma Widmar The school didn’t just collect and donate the cereal, they also set out to break a world record amidst their generosity. In 2021, the school collected, made a domino chain and then donated 2,300 boxes of cereal. Within a month, between January and today, the school surpassed its goal of collecting 6,500 boxes of cereal. Students work diligently to get everything just right for the push. – Credit: Emma Widmar

All hands on deck

A student’s perspective Max Perez, a 4th-grade student, was proud of his school’s accomplishment. “I can help the kids in need that don’t have any food,” says the student. “I’m just really thankful that we’re all able to do this.” He donated about 50 boxes. Boxes of cereal line the gym before the big push at Red Apple. – Credit: Emma Widmar Students arrange boxes of cereal in a line in the hallways of Red Apple. – Credit: Emma Widmar A student at Red Apple Elementary School adjusts the cereal box domino line. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Alderman Coe “This is what working together is all about,” says Jeff Coe, Alderman of District #1. Coe isn’t just an Alderman for the City. He is also the grandparent of Kysis Parg and Rilynn Ewing, both students at Red Apple. He noticed last week the school was at 4,000 boxes collected. To help ensure the student’s met their goal, he got involved in the collection event. People donated anywhere from $500 to $2,000 to him to go shopping for cereal. “As I say it takes a village to raise the kids. Well, this was a whole community coming together,” says Coe. The cereal boxes topple over at Red Apple Elementary School. – Credit: Emma Widmar First graders at Red Apple celebrate their success of collecting over 7,000 boxes of cereal. – Credit: Emma Widmar

The leads

The 2nd annual event is supported by the Red Apple Student Council and Student Leaders, supervised by educators Susanne Kelly-Johnson and Patricia Howard.

Event organizer, Suzanne Kelly-Johnson smiles at students at Red Apple. – Credit: Emma Widmar “We are a steam school. We talk about the lion, we have the pride that we’re a family. The best part is knowing that the children know that it’s all going to the community,” says Kelly-Johnson The organizers know that this event is about more than just the collection. It’s about giving.

“The fact that they are providing and helping provide for our community, I think that’s the biggest gift for them. They realize that and they know what we’re doing. Yes, it’s excitement. It’s a challenge. It’s been fun collecting for the month, but the best part is that they know what it’s being used for,” explains Kelly-Johnson.

Students and staff arrrange cereal boxes in the library at Red Apple. – Credit: Emma Widmar First grade students and staff celebrate their accomplishment on Feb. 3 at Red Apple Elementary School. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Love Week intertwines

That's not the only giving that took place at the event. Patricia Howard, a lead organizer of the event, was recognized by the Racine Police Department and Hope City Church after the big push. She was the recipient of the Sunshine Award during the inaugural Love Week event.

Watch the push