BURLINGTON — A Burlington man is facing the next few years behind bars after he allegedly made threats against the Burlington Area School District on social media.

Kyle J. Johnson, 28, was charged Thursday (Feb. 2), in Racine County Circuit Court with a single felony charge of making terrorist threats and two misdemeanor charges of using a computer to threaten harm and disorderly conduct. If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison or $12,000 in fines.

The criminal complaint: terrorist threat made

According to the criminal complaint, police were alerted about a possible threat Johnson made on Jan. 30 on Facebook against the school district. Several concerned citizens reported seeing the post, and officers were posted at area schools. The post read:

Time for Burlington area school district to pay for their crimes I hear those cowards don’t

even got cc there lmao dudes coming to pop off tomorrow and he’ll have back up.

During the course of their investigation, officers spoke with a woman who said Johnson, masquerading as someone else, asked if she could legally obtain a firearm. According to the criminal complaint, when she told him she didn’t think so, Johnson said he could make his own and described a “crude process” to do so.

Investigators also learned Johnson was expelled from the district 10 years ago and traced the IP address to Johnson’s residence, the complaint continues. When he was apprehended, Johnson reportedly told officers his father had nothing to do with his actions.

Johnson was assigned a $25,000 cash bond and ordered to not use the internet or any device that connects to the internet as well as to stay away from anything and anyone associated with the Burlington Area School District. He will next be in court on Feb. 8 for his preliminary hearing.