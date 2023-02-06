LA CROSSE, Wis. — The following local residents were named to the Western Technical College President’s List of High Distinction for the Fall 2022 term.
To be included on the President’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and carry six or more credits in an associate’s degree or technical diploma program.
Burlington
- Megan Hurst
Sturtevant
- Ava White
Waterford
- Meghan Schmidt
