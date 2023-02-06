MOUNT PLEASANT — A Des Plaines, Ill. woman was booked into the Racine County Jail on OWI charges after allegedly driving with three children in her vehicle and causing a four-car accident.

The criminal complaint: OWI with children in vehicle

According to a press release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department, at 7:19 p.m. Fri., Feb. 3, 2023, the 34-year-old woman was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Washington Avenue near Highway 31 when she crashed head-on into another vehicle. A total of four cars were involved in the accident.

Two adults and two children from other vehicles were injured, and the release indicates the children riding in the woman’s car may have also suffered injuries.

The impaired driver was transported to the hospital and cleared for booking. MPPD is recommending the Racine County District Attorney charge her with operating while intoxicated causing injury and operating while intoxicated with passengers under the age of 16. This is the woman’s first OWI.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454 option #4. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, submit a tip online by clicking here, or visit the Crime Stoppers app or website.