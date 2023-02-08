MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is now accepting applications for the next round of the NARCAN® Direct Program.
This program ensures NARCAN®, the opioid overdose reversal drug, is provided at no cost to select community agencies for free distribution.
Eligible agencies
The following agencies are eligible to apply to participate in the NARCAN® Direct Program:
- County or municipal public health departments (or their designee)
- Tribal health clinics (or their designee)
- Syringe access programs
- Recovery community organizations
- Opioid treatment programs certified under Wis. Admin. Code § DHS 75.59
Important dates
To apply, complete this online form. Applications are due by Feb. 14, 2023.
This application is for participation in the 2022-2023 NARCAN® Direct Program, which ends Sept. 29, 2023.
Receiving the medication
The medication is then distributed to people at-risk for an opioid overdose or people who may witness an opioid overdose.
Those who will be receiving the medication must attend a training session focused on how to identify an opioid overdose and how to administer NARCAN® before they receive the drug.
Learn more
Visit the FAQ section on the DHS website to learn more about this program.
In addition, watch this instructional video from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on the administration of NARCAN®.
