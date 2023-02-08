A slice of the country now resides in the heart of West Racine. Annie’s Country Pantry is stocked with jams, jellies, sauces, salsas, honey, charcuterie items, chocolates, decor, gift baskets, and more.

Owner Annie Muller stands in front of her new location at 3212 Washington Ave. in West Racine. – Credit: Annie's Country Pantry Standing alongside other small businesses, Annie’s Country Pantry resides at 3212 Washington Ave., the former home to Molbeck’s Health & Spice Shop. The business was initially established as an LLC in 2015. Now, they’re expanding at a rate they never imagined.

Bringing a country flare to West Racine

Owners, Ron and Ann Muller, are a husband and wife duo who spent years selling their goods at farmers markets. They eventually moved into a space in the Midwest Market @ 2210, 2210 Rapids Drive, before finding their home in West Racine.

“West Racine was always the place to go growing up,” said Ann.

Annie’s Country Pantry features a wide variety of fruit and vegetable spreads. – Credit: Emma Widmar An homage to Annie’s country upbringing, inside the store are her homemade jams, jellies and much more. – Credit: Emma Widmar Sugar-free spreads are stocked at the storefront. – Credit: Emma Widmar Ann, also known as Annie, grew up on a farm in Franksville. “I grew up on a farm and that’s what we did,” she said. “We worked hard and so this was the next step for working hard.” This spot in town is also the place she calls home, not just for her businesses. “We raised our kids a half a mile from here,” Annie said. Now, West Racine is the place to go for homemade preserves and other goodies. The candy wall resides near the back of the store at Annie’s Country Pantry. – Credit: Emma Widmar Items are available for charcuterie boards. – Credit: Emma Widmar Valentine’s Day gifts and treats are available for purchase at Annie’s Country Pantry. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Bringing this country flare to West Racine came with a goal to provide those in the area with a place to shop locally for sauces, honey, gifts, cheeses, candy, and more.

But it doesn’t all just happen on this side of town. Annie utilizes the kitchen at Blue Bear Que to cook many of the homemade treats and items that you can find in her pantry.

Stocked with specialty items

Muller has stocked the store with her one-of-a-kind recipes. She also carries a handful of items that are gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, nut-free, kosher, vegan, paleo, sugar-free, and preservative-free products.

Annie’s Country Pantry carries Rae Dunn, David Bradley Chocolates, Chocolatey Claire, Anderson House – Frontier Soups, Southern City Flavors, New England Hot Fudge Co., and additional well-known brands.

You can find local farm eggs in the refrigerator section, too.

“I know the farmer,” she said about the eggs in her store. “I know how the chickens are raised. I know when the eggs are picked.” Eggs and cheeses from Racine County and the greater Wisconsin area are stocked at Annie’s Country Pantry. – Credit: Emma Widmar

They also have rotating seasonal items. At this time, the store is busting at the seams with chocolates, decor and gifts for Valentine’s Day. The store has coffee mugs, charcuterie boards and kitchen items, to name a few.

Annie’s Country Pantry has items that can be given as gifts in honor of Valentine’s Day. – Credit: Emma Widmar Annie’s is currently running a Valentine’s Day special: the first 20 customers to spend $25 get a free small hot fudge. Delicious chocolate varieties are stocked at Annie’s Country Pantry. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Moving forward

Now that Annie’s Country Pantry has a home base, they are striving to get their products onto grocery store shelves as well.

By doing so, Annie’s jams, jellies and sauces will hit shelves in local stores as a way to reach more customers. Additionally, Annie’s Country Pantry is looking to connect with customers outside of West Racine. The business hopes to offer shipping starting around June 2023. Until then, Annie’s Country Pantry is open to visitors. Store hours can be found on their website, along with additional information. Keep up with the day-to-day by following their Facebook page. Soup mixes come in a wide range of flavors. – Credit: Emma Widmar

“We have realized love is the first ingredient that makes up what we do, the items I create in the kitchen are made with an incredible hand of love for each of you. So we invite you “Come sit at our table!” shares Annie.

Valentine’s Day