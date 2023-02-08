Curious about who is on the ballot for the spring of 2023 election in Racine County? The election will take place on April 4, 2023. Follow our Racine County Election Guide Spring 2023 for the candidate’s biographies and election results.
Voting Information
Here are three places you can keep track of the Spring 2023 election ahead of time:
1. Wisconsin Election Commission’s Elections Page: Find out which offices are up in Spring 2023.
2. My Vote Wisconsin: Check your local municipal ballot for national, state and local candidates when the time comes.
3. Voter ID Guidelines: Be sure you’re prepared at the polls by reviewing the acceptable forms of identification required in Wisconsin.
Important dates
- Feb. 17: Last day for in-person registration
- Feb. 21: 2023 Spring Primary
- March 7: Last day to certify results of Spring Primary
- March 14: Deadline to send absentee ballots to electors
- March 15: Deadline to register to vote by mail or online
- April 4: 2023 Spring Election
Spring primary election candidates
The spring primary election will take place on Tuesday, April 4. The following individuals will be on the ballot.
Racine Mayor
Jim DeMatthew
Cory Mason
Henry Perez
Justice of the Supreme Court
Janet Protasiewicz
Daniel Kelly
Everett D. Mitchell
Jennifer R. Dorow
More to come
As we inch closer to the April election, more information about additional candidates will be found here.
Election coverage
