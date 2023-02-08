Curious about who is on the ballot for the spring of 2023 election in Racine County? The election will take place on April 4, 2023. Follow our Racine County Election Guide Spring 2023 for the candidate’s biographies and election results.

Voting Information

Here are three places you can keep track of the Spring 2023 election ahead of time:

1. Wisconsin Election Commission’s Elections Page: Find out which offices are up in Spring 2023.

2. My Vote Wisconsin: Check your local municipal ballot for national, state and local candidates when the time comes.

3. Voter ID Guidelines: Be sure you’re prepared at the polls by reviewing the acceptable forms of identification required in Wisconsin.

Important dates

Feb. 17: Last day for in-person registration

Feb. 21: 2023 Spring Primary

March 7: Last day to certify results of Spring Primary

March 14: Deadline to send absentee ballots to electors

March 15: Deadline to register to vote by mail or online

April 4: 2023 Spring Election

The spring primary election will take place on Tuesday, April 4. The following individuals will be on the ballot.

Justice of the Supreme Court

More to come

As we inch closer to the April election, more information about additional candidates will be found here.