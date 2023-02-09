According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), bald eagles were once endangered but now have made a remarkable comeback in Wisconsin.

The sighting of the bird happened at 4 p.m., as they were headed to their haircut appointments.

Dustin was driving on Dunkelow Road in Franksville near the bridge with the railroad tracks when he noticed the bird, which serves as the emblem of the nation.

Chacon recalls telling his son, “I think that’s a bald eagle.”

Due to the time of the year and trees being without leaves, it was easy for the Chacon family to spot something large in the tree.