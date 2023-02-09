RACINE COUNTY — A variety of events are happening in Racine County this month.
February is full of opportunities for excitement and fun. In Racine County, there are a variety of events happening specifically in honor of Valentine’s Day.
Whether you’re looking to find something to do for a date on a weekend or an event for your open weeknight, the Racine County Eye has you covered.
Check out what events are taking place in Racine County this February.
Fairs/markets
|What?
|Where?
|When?
|Pop-up Biergarten
|Milaeger’s
4838 Douglas Ave.
Racine, WI 53402
|Feb. 23-26
|Great Lakes Farmers Market
|Milaeger’s
4838 Douglas Ave.
Racine, WI 53402
|Feb. 12, 19, 26
|County Line Farmers Market
|County Line Hall
103 200th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
|Feb. 19
Valentine’s Day events
|What?
|Where?
|When?
|Burlington’s Galentine’s Girls’ Day
|Downtown Burlington
|Feb. 11
|Be Mine 5K
|Delta Hotel (Marriott)
7111 Washington Ave.
|Feb. 12
|Galentine’s Floral Fun
|County Line Hall
103 200th Avenue Union Grove, WI 53182
|Feb. 13
|Valentine’s Day Farm-to-Table Dinner and Wine Pairing
|Spirits of Norway Vineyard
6710 Big Bend Road
Waterford, WI 53185
|Feb. 11
|Valentine’s – Cookies & Sip
|Buddy’s Sports Grill
@ Mulligan’s Mini Golf
6633 Douglas Ave.
Racine, WI 53402
|Feb. 17
Community events
|What?
|Where?
|When?
|Bowling Day in the USA
|Old Settlers Bowling Center
1500 15th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
|Feb. 12
|Bend & Brew
|Yoga Roots Racine
518 College Ave.
Racine, WI 53403
|Feb. 15
|Downtown Racine Craft Beer Week
|Downtown Racine
|Feb. 18-25
|Urban Sketching: Gesture Sketching
|RAM’s Charles A. Wustum
Museum of Fine Arts
2519 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI 53404
|Feb. 18
|Chili Ice Walk
|Downtown Racine
|Feb. 25
|The Tin Woman
|Racine Theatre Guild
2519 Northwestern Ave
Racine, WI 53404
|Feb. 24 – March 12
|Thursday Storytime
|Barnes & Noble
2710 S. Green Bay Road
Racine, WI 53406
|Feb. 23
