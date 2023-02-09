Follow Us

RACINE COUNTY — A variety of events are happening in Racine County this month.

February is full of opportunities for excitement and fun. In Racine County, there are a variety of events happening specifically in honor of Valentine’s Day.

Whether you’re looking to find something to do for a date on a weekend or an event for your open weeknight, the Racine County Eye has you covered.

Check out what events are taking place in Racine County this February.

Valentine's Day
Fairs/markets

What?Where?When?
Pop-up Biergarten Milaeger’s 
4838 Douglas Ave.
Racine, WI 53402		Feb. 23-26
Great Lakes Farmers MarketMilaeger’s 
4838 Douglas Ave.
Racine, WI 53402		Feb. 12, 19, 26
County Line Farmers MarketCounty Line Hall 
103 200th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182		Feb. 19
February fairs/markets in Racine County

Valentine’s Day events

What?Where?When?
Burlington’s Galentine’s Girls’ DayDowntown BurlingtonFeb. 11
Be Mine 5KDelta Hotel (Marriott)
7111 Washington Ave.
Feb. 12
Galentine’s Floral FunCounty Line Hall 
103 200th Avenue Union Grove, WI 53182		Feb. 13
Valentine’s Day Farm-to-Table Dinner and Wine PairingSpirits of Norway Vineyard
6710 Big Bend Road
Waterford, WI 53185		Feb. 11
Valentine’s – Cookies & SipBuddy’s Sports Grill
@ Mulligan’s Mini Golf 
6633 Douglas Ave.
Racine, WI 53402		Feb. 17
February Valentine’s Day events in Racine County

Community events

What?Where?When?
Bowling Day in the USAOld Settlers Bowling Center 
1500 15th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182		Feb. 12
Bend & Brew Yoga Roots Racine
518 College Ave.
Racine, WI 53403		Feb. 15
Downtown Racine Craft Beer WeekDowntown RacineFeb. 18-25
Urban Sketching: Gesture SketchingRAM’s Charles A. Wustum
Museum of Fine Arts
2519 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI 53404		Feb. 18
Chili Ice WalkDowntown RacineFeb. 25
The Tin WomanRacine Theatre Guild
2519 Northwestern Ave
Racine, WI 53404		Feb. 24 – March 12
Thursday StorytimeBarnes & Noble
2710 S. Green Bay Road
Racine, WI 53406		Feb. 23
February community events in Racine County

Have an event that didn’t make the list? Email emma@racinecountyeye.com to be featured in our monthly events.

