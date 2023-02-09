RACINE — Free tax preparation is currently available through April 5, 2023, at the John Bryant Community Center. Through a partnership with AARP and Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS), community members of any age can receive tax preparation by appointment for the 2022 tax season.
Tax preparation appointments
All appointments are:
- Available Mondays and Thursdays
- Open to all ages
- Free
- Available by calling the Volunteer Center of Racine County at 262-886-9612, option 4
- Held at the John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive, Racine
Information about PRCS events may be found on the City’s website; by visiting the PRCS main office at 800 Center St., Rm.127; or by calling 262-636-9131. PRCS may also be found on Facebook.
