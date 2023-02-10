MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced on Thursday (Feb. 9), that in the State of Wisconsin, in accordance with Executive Order #185, that flags will fly at half-staff on Mon., Feb. 13 in honor of Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving, who was killed in the line of duty.

Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving – Credit: MPD Jerving died at 37 years old on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The lifelong Milwaukee resident was with the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) for four years. In 2022, Officer Jerving received a Milwaukee Police Department Merit Award for his life-saving efforts in providing care to a gunshot victim in hazardous conditions.

Gov. Evers speaks of Officer Jerving

“Officer Jerving was a devoted officer who proudly served his city, having spent most of his life wanting to become an officer. By all accounts, he was a dedicated and distinguished public servant who demonstrated exemplary courage, and his passing is an exceptional loss for the city of Milwaukee and our state,” said Gov. Evers in the release. “Kathy and I join Wisconsinites across our state in continuing to keep Officer Jerving’s parents, loved ones, and friends and colleagues, including the Milwaukee Police Department, as well as the entire city of Milwaukee, in our hearts and prayers as we mourn his tragic death.”

Executive Order #185 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, and is available here. An additional statement issued by Gov. Evers is available online.

Services for Officer Jerving will be held on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Brookfield.