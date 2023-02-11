The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Please note: COVID-19 safety information for RPL is below the programming information.

Week of February 11 – 17

Library News

Kids

Scratch 101

Saturday, Feb. 11 | 2-3 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Kids, Tweens

Get started on your coding journey. We’ll walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch, an easy block coding program for young ages.

No registration is required.

Maker Monday

Monday, Feb. 13 | 9 a.m.-7 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

Stop in and try our 3D printers, laser engravers, virtual reality, drones and more! Try printing out a figurine or useful tool, or engrave a tag for your pet. You can even stay for a while to use our gaming systems.

No registration is required.

Lapsit Storytime

Monday, Feb. 13 | 10-10:20 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Introduce your child to the library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes with Miss Ali and Miss Carrie!

No registration is required.

Ruff Readers

Monday, Feb. 13 through Thursday, Feb. 16 | 4-5 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Grades K-5

Snuggle and pet a therapy dog while practicing your reading skills at the ear of our gentle, non-judgmental canine friends. Sessions are open to kids grades K through 5 only. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance, one week at a time. Call the library to get started.

Registration is required.

Tuesday Tales

Tuesday, Feb. 14 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor | Preschool

Preschool-aged children are in for a great storytime! Listen to stories, sing songs, and join in some easy activities.

No registration is required.

Family Storytime with Miss Gail

Wednesday, Feb. 15 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for music, motion and fun as we explore some of Miss Gail’s favorite stories. Her unique storytelling style captures children’s minds and hearts, creating an inclusive space for everyone to interact.

No registration is required.

Scratch Jr. 101

Wednesday, Feb. 15 | 5-6 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Grades K-3

Get started on your coding journey. We walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch Jr., an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

School’s Out! Craft Gathering with Miss Keiko

Friday, Feb. 17 | 10:30-11:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor | Kids, Tweens

Unleash your artistic spirit! Miss Keiko will be here with supplies for a craft and her eye for aesthetics to help you explore your creative side.

No registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Saturday Movies

Saturday, Feb. 11 | 11 a.m.-1:05 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Teens, Adults

Join us for a movie! On Feb. 11 we’ll be showing Black Adam (2022), a DC film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

No registration is required.

Saturday Cartoon Time

Saturday, Feb. 11 | 1-2 p.m. | TeenScene – By Lake Avenue Entrance | Teens

Let’s get cozy with cartoons, sugary breakfast cereal, and stress-free couch potato time.

No registration is required.

Teen Karaoke Night

Tuesday, Feb. 14 | 5:30-6:30 p.m. | TeenScene – By Lake Avenue Entrance

No love songs or award-winning singers required. Sing whatever you enjoy — it’s a judgment-free zone. If you have any special song requests, send them to Carrie at the library.

No registration is required.

Teen Craft and Chat

Thursday, Feb. 16 | 5:30-6:30 p.m. | TeenScene – By Lake Avenue Entrance

Assemble a unique craft to take home with you. Supplies may be limited, so arrive early for the best results. February’s craft, fluid art, is a twist on acrylic pouring. We’ll paint using chains and strings to create stunning abstract art.

No registration is required.

A-Brie to Disa-Brie

Thursday, Feb. 16 | 6-7 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor

Each month, we’re getting together to try a new cheese and to talk about the book we just read, this podcast you have to hear, or that binge-worthy Netflix show. It’s anything, everything and cheese!

Registration is required.

Adults

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, Feb. 13 | 1-3 p.m. | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Career Development Services with Job Center of Wisconsin

Tuesday, Feb. 14 | 9-11 a.m. | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

The Job Center of Wisconsin is hosting pop-up services in the Racine Public Library. Stop in during their open sessions to get help with resume writing, interview preparation, strengthening your job search, applying for unemployment and registering on the Job Center of Wisconsin website. They also offer virtual workshops for those who aren’t able to stop in.

No registration is required.

How to Stay Safe on the Internet

Tuesday, Feb. 14 | 5-6 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

What do you need to know to stay safe on the internet? We’ll give you our advice for how to protect your information when you’re online.

Registration is required.

Spice It Up!

Wednesday, Feb. 15 while supplies last | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

Once a month, we’ll give you a spice packet with recipe ideas, fun facts and — of course — the spice itself. Just stop by the second-floor staff desk to pick up your sample. Available first-come, first-served until supplies run out.

No registration is required.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) at the Library

Thursday, Feb. 16 | 2-7 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is a national program staffed by local volunteers to provide free preparation and electronic filing of tax returns. To learn more about how VITA can help and what documents to bring, visit UnitedWayRacine.org/VITA.

Registration is required. Call 262-383-2504 to register for this service.

Senior Movie Day

Friday, Feb. 17 | Noon-2:30 p.m. | The Atrium – 1st Floor | 55+

All those 55 and up, join us for a movie! We’re setting up our full-size screen, projector — plus free popcorn and water — for your enjoyment. Today’s semi-autobiographical film chronicles the life of a working-class family and their young son’s childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s’ capital of northern Ireland.

No registration is required.

Ayuda Tecnica

Available by appointment | Racine Public Library

Obtenga ayuda técnica con su teléfono, tableta o computadora totalmente gratis. Cuando llame pregunte por Brianna o deje un mensaje de voz. 262-619-2560

Registration is required.

