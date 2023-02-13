RACINE – Three artist memberships are being offered at the Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., in honor of its 25th anniversary. The anniversary takes place in the spring.

Membership scholarships, valued at $450 each, will be awarded to three artists interested in displaying their works at the gallery.

A sampling of work from Veronica Gagliano Averkamp and Michelle Wildgruber on display. – Credit: Artists Gallery Instagram The Artists Gallery is an artist-owned and operated cooperative gallery featuring a variety of works of art in a wide range of mediums. Typically, a fee is charged to artists in order to display and sell their art at the gallery, but in honor of its 25th anniversary, they are offering three memberships, at no cost, to selected artists. Jewelry, wall art, and window displays are on display at Artists Gallery. – Credit: Artists Gallery Instagram

The membership scholarships are available to those who are new to the gallery.

Painting by Cheryl Sachs at Artists Gallery. Those interested in displaying and selling their work should apply before March 18. Each applicant’s artwork will be juried. If selected to be a member of the gallery, the individual must abide by the member rules. Applications for the three scholarships can be obtained at the historic gallery. Visit the Artists Gallery from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday in Downtown Racine. For more information contact the Artists Gallery at 262-635-9332. Follow their Facebook and Instagram for more.