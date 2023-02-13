Partial obituary for Janet Rae Wren

Janet R. Wren (Nee: Lonstrup), age 83, of Burlington, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Feb. 11, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center In Burlington, Wis. Janet will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Services

A celebration of Janet’s life will be held on March 5, 2023, at Integrity Celebration Center, (2789 Browns Lake Dr, Burlington, WI 53105), with a memorial gathering from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2:50 p.m. If you were fortunate enough to know Janet, please join us as we celebrate her amazing life and memory.

A full obituary will be available at a later time.

