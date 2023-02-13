Partial obituary for Laura M. Hanson

Laura M. Hanson (Nee: Nimz), age 43, of Burlington, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Feb. 6, 2023, at AccentCare – Inpatient Hospice Center at Ignite Medical Center in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. Laura will be deeply missed by her adoring family, friends, and all the people in her life that she has touched. Laura was a kind and compassionate soul that was taken from this earth too soon.

Services

An open house celebration of Laura Hanson’s Life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Integrity Celebration Center, (2789 Browns Lake Dr, Burlington, WI 53105), from 2 p.m. until a short concluding prayer service at 4:30 p.m. If you were fortunate enough to know Laura, please join us as we celebrate her amazing life and memory.

A full obituary will be available at a later time.

