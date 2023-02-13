Racine County Eye asked candidates to fill out a questionnaire so that our readers could learn more about them. These are Michael Hansen’s answers.

Michael Hansen

What position are you seeking?

Alderman, District 11 How long have you lived in Racine?

50 years Age

50 Occupation

Parts manager Michael Hansen

If you have served as an elected official before, what positions did you hold and how long did you hold them? If you haven’t held an elected position, what civic or church organizations have you been part of?

Never have

The police budget represents a large portion of the city’s budget and the police union has been without a contract for over two years. Since then, the police department is down more than 30 police officers and many are leaving mid-career because of the potential loss of benefits. How would Alderman Michael Hansen correct that issue?

One I would settle the contract too bring officers back and bring community policing back and focus on the high crime areas and get control on guns and drugs

What motivated you to seek office?

Not liking how the city being run no family activities like the festival hall nothing for kids to do

If elected, name three priorities you would want to focus on during your term.

Crime, small businesses and transparency in city government

Public safety, reducing violence and addressing mental health issues have been three dominant concerns in Racine. How would you improve the situation? (250 words or less)

do a lot of public engagement concerning mental health with family’s in the community and talk with every body and reach out too them with resources too help

Why should people elect Michael Hansen?

I care for the people in community and want is cleaned up from gun violence and drug over doses and want my people too know they have a alderman that cares and will reach out too my community and fix the problems that’s going on and be transparent with my constituents

