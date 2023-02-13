Obituary for Patricia Ann Rammelt

Patricia Ann Rammelt, age 89, passed away peacefully at Harvest Home in Racine. Pat was born in Racine on Sept. 23, 1933, the daughter of the late Mason and Stella (Nee: Turkowski) Lesneski.

Patricia Ann Rammelt

Pat was a proud graduate of St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1952” and a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. During her lifetime Pat enjoyed traveling, movies and sports, especially tennis and her Green Bay Packers. But above all, she loved spending time with her family. She cherished her two daughters, seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

On Sept. 15, 1956, Pat was united in marriage to the love of her life, John “Jack” Rammelt. Pat and Jack were happily married for 66 years and were able to live together at Harvest Home for the last six months of Pat’s life. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pat’s friends and caregivers at Harvest Home especially Karissa, Cindy, Lilly, and Stevie for their love, care and compassion toward Pat during her time there.

Pat will be dearly missed by her husband, Jack; daughters, Sue (Steve) Botzau, Cindy (Rick) Simonovich; her grandchildren, Steven Botzau, Andy Botzau, Jackie (Justan) Lemke, John (Amy Lee) Simonovich, Jordan (Shannon) Simonovich, Jacob (Taylor) Simonovich, Jamie (Gianna) Simonovich; and her great-grandchildren, Stephanie, Mason, Rylee, Elinor, Estelle, Henry, Charlie, William, John Edward, and Cameron.

Pat will also be missed by many other family members and friends including Tommy and Dawn Rammelt, Jimmy Rammelt, Heidi Botzau, Missy Perella, Taylor and Zach Rammelt, Joe and Rosie Romano, Dave Nelson and Dolores Rodriquez, Mike Phegley, Marion Bedo, Jim and Judy Boomsma and Indur and Maya Wadwani. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Mason and Stella Lesneski, her brother, Mason and her sister, Barbara.

Services

A Memorial Mass celebrating Pat’s life here on Earth and now in Heaven will be held this Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., with Rev. Ricardo Martin officiating. There will be no formal visitation but people are encouraged to greet the family both before and after the Mass. Memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the Parkinson’s Foundation have been suggested.

As Pat would often say at the end of a conversation “Good Bye for Now!”

Patricia Ann Rammelt – Life Panel® courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home

Local news The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news. Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.