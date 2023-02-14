Follow Us

RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — Valentine’s Day is in full swing in Racine and Kenosha Counties.

Take a peak at the couples in the area who are celebrating love and their everlasting relationships. Also featured in the gallery are little ones with big hearts and even those expecting bundles of love.

Iridessa is dolled up in lovely apparel. This is her first year celebrating this holiday of love. – Credit: Noel B.
The Riedlers celebrate their love together. – Credit: Emily R.
Laurie and Kyle celebrate their seventh Valentine’s Day together. – Credit: Laura B.
Saylor Kaide Marie Cataldo, born on Feb. 13, 2023, celebrates her first Valentine’s Day. – Credit: Kali Dresen
John and Anneliese share a photo welcoming their daughter. – Credit: Anneliese S.

Contribute

Want to be included? Send your photos to emma@racinecountyeye.com to be featured in the gallery.

