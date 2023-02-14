BURLINGTON — Members of a Burlington High School (BHS) Barbershop Quartet took home multiple accolades, including Grand Champion, from the Barbershop Harmony Society’s 2023 Midwinter Convention in Daytona, Fla. from Feb. 7-12.

Genevieve Hauser, Megan Fitch, Zoe Lipor, and Maddie Thompson make up the female Barbershop Quartet “YTBN” at BHS. Their rendition of the love song “Dream a Little Dream of Me” in the NextGen Jr. Quartet Contest earned YTBN the title of Grand Champion to carry home. In addition, the BHS men’s quartet received a silver rating and Grand Champion in the Plateau A Division for their rendition of “Reigning Men.” “Here Comes Treble,” a female barbershop choir, earned a gold rating and placed second in the Plateau AA Division. Genevieve Hauser, Megan Fitch, Zoe Lipor and Maddie Thompson make up the Barbershop Quartet “YTBN.”

The director’s take on barbershop

Under the leadership and guidance of Penny Yanke, 39 students traveled to the conference to showcase their talent.

Yanke advanced barbershop music in 2018 with the goal to “help students develop a style of singing that they can continue many years after they are out of school.”

“It improves their ability to sing in tune, develop their listening skills, and work collaboratively as a group,” she said.

Beyond the vocals, the students attending the conference have the opportunity to make new friends with the other singing groups from across the country.

Upcoming performances

Students will compete at the district Solo and Ensemble competition on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Bristol Elementary School.

The community can also hear the BHS barbershop quartets and choirs perform at “Sing-a-bration” on March 7, 2023, at 7 p.m. in the Burlington High School gym, 400 McCanna Parkway.

Both are a chance for the community to listen to these award-winning vocal groups. Until you are able to see them live, take a listen (and enjoy some good old-fashioned Babershop Quartet comedy antics) from the award-winning performance from YTBN.