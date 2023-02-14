Obituary for Juanita Fuentes Martinez

Juanita F. Martinez, age 90, passed away at her daughter Lucia’s residence Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. She was born in Laredo, Texas, July 14, 1932, the daughter of the late Secundino and Cenobia (Rodriguez) Fuentes.

On Sept. 18, 1947, Juanita was united in marriage to Mario R. Martinez who preceded her in death on Sept. 16, 2022. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Cruz Vera (Jose), Esperanza Gonzalez (Manuel), Maria Elena Pena (Domingo), Alicia Fuentes, and brothers, David Fuentes (Oralia), Guadalupe Fuentes, and Alfredo Fuentes (Dolores).

It was time spent with family that Juanita cherished most. She was dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her children, Rosemary Lopez, Rachel (Ireneo) Parra, Efrain (Janie) Martinez, Lucia Aranda, San Juanita Fontilea, Mario A. Martinez, Eva Martinez; grandchildren, Eulalio (Jackie) Arizola III, Ignacio Lopez, Arturo Lopez Jr., Anna (Rich) Parra, Sophia Yvette (Julio) Huarota, Mario Alonso (Ruth) Aranda Jr., David Aranda, Reymundo Aranda, Augustine DeLeon, Olivia DeLeon, Daniela DeLeon, Samson Fontilea, Christopher Fontilea, David Prill Jr., Michael Prill, many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; brother, Roberto (Lorenza) Fuentes, sister-in-law, Julia (Raymundo) Martinez, and other relatives and friends.

Juanita was a longtime member of St. Patrick’s parish and was committed to her Catholic religion. Juanita was also an accomplished crocheter and loved to cook amazing meals for her family and friends.

As a final acknowledgement, while Juanita showed her children the gift of love during her lifetime, that love was in full display and returned tenfold when her daughter Lucia opened her home to both of her parents serving as a caregiver and provider right up to her final breath. Lucia shared her kind thoughts of this experience just prior to Juanita’s passing…

It’s comforting to know that we have been able to provide the same level of care for Mom as we did for Dad. We’ve been blessed to have had all of these years with such amazing parents in our lives. The time is near that we have to let them go to enjoy their next journey together.

Daughter Rachel adds after Juanita’s passing…

“Our beloved mother, like our father, was full of faith and love. Always seeking God’s grace and wisdom to build a strong foundation for us, her family. A dedicated mother at a very tender age decided that she wanted children and wholeheartedly endured all the challenges that came with that desire. We will miss you mama, but will hold you dearly in our hearts.”

While Juanita’s children grieve with much sadness for the loss of a mother soon after the loss of a father, they praise the Lord that Mario and Juanita are reunited with this final thought…

Our parents continue their passion, holding each other tight and forever dancing to their favorite love ballads.

God is SO good.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1100 Erie St., with Rev. Jose Mario Nieto officiating and Deacon Roberto Fuentes assisting. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Wednesday at the church from 12:00 p.m. until time of Mass at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the St. Croix Hospice and nursing staff and Chaplin Derrick for his support and spiritual guidance as well as the Ascension Cancer Center & Hospital for their wonderful treatment and care. A special thanks to serving brother Deacon Roberto Fuentes for his self-sacrificing participation in our mother’s funeral celebration and the St. Patrick’s parish for their compassionate support in this difficult and challenging time for our family.

Juanita Fuentes Martinez – Life Panel® courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home

