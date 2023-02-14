All you need is love this Valentine’s Day, and a dose of puppy love from local dogs could do the trick.
This Valentine’s Day, dogs who are enrolled in daycare at Canine Coach and Wellness, 2122 Douglas Ave., have a message for the community.
They’re celebrating one thing this Valentine’s Day and that’s love.
Dogs of different breeds, sizes, and ages have come together to send some love Racine’s way this Feb. 14.
Puppy love
Solo, Rodger and Roxi
Venture and Simon
Scout and Abby
Valentine’s Day in Racine
