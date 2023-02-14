Follow Us

All you need is love this Valentine’s Day, and a dose of puppy love from local dogs could do the trick.

This Valentine’s Day, dogs who are enrolled in daycare at Canine Coach and Wellness, 2122 Douglas Ave., have a message for the community.

They’re celebrating one thing this Valentine’s Day and that’s love.

Dogs of different breeds, sizes, and ages have come together to send some love Racine’s way this Feb. 14.

Puppy love

Solo, Rodger and Roxi

Puppy Love
Solo, a black German Shepherd, says “I Chews You” this Valentine’s Day. – Credit: Emma WIdmar
Puppy Love
Roxi, a Bernese Mountain Dog, poses for a photo on Valentine’s Day. – Credit: Emma Widmar
Puppy Love
Rodger’s love for Racine is what he calls “furever” and wishes everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Venture and Simon

Venture and Simon, sister and brother, extend a Happy Valentine’s Day to the community. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Scout and Abby

Puppy Love
Scout is serious about love. His heart says “Love U Fur-Ever.” – Credit: Emma Widmar
Puppy Love
Abby, a puppy who was at daycare, stopped playing to share a message from her heart. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Valentine’s Day in Racine

Celebrations

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a great celebrations section to keep you updated on community-wide events and other festivities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Have a celebration worth sharing? Contact emma@racinecountyeye.com to discuss your ideas.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.

Leave a comment