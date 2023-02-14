All you need is love this Valentine’s Day, and a dose of puppy love from local dogs could do the trick.

This Valentine’s Day, dogs who are enrolled in daycare at Canine Coach and Wellness, 2122 Douglas Ave., have a message for the community.

They’re celebrating one thing this Valentine’s Day and that’s love.

Dogs of different breeds, sizes, and ages have come together to send some love Racine’s way this Feb. 14.

Puppy love

Solo, Rodger and Roxi

Solo, a black German Shepherd, says “I Chews You” this Valentine’s Day. – Credit: Emma WIdmar Roxi, a Bernese Mountain Dog, poses for a photo on Valentine’s Day. – Credit: Emma Widmar Rodger’s love for Racine is what he calls “furever” and wishes everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Venture and Simon

Venture and Simon, sister and brother, extend a Happy Valentine’s Day to the community. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Scout and Abby

Scout is serious about love. His heart says “Love U Fur-Ever.” – Credit: Emma Widmar Abby, a puppy who was at daycare, stopped playing to share a message from her heart. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Valentine’s Day in Racine