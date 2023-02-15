Obituary for Dawn G. Shannon

Dawn G. (nee: Ligman) Shannon, 64, passed away on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at her residence in Racine.

In loving memory of Dawn G. Shannon

Dawn was born in Milwaukee on Sept. 12, 1958, the daughter of the late Jerome and Irene (Lang) Ligman, Sr. She had a strong faith and was very involved with the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI). Dawn was passionate and caring toward the people around her; her greatest joy was being a mother.

Dawn is survived by her loving daughters: Sarah (Paul Kristapovich) Shannon, Kate Shannon and Sadalyn “Sadie” Shannon; grandson, Jack Shannon-Kristapovich; brother, Jerome (Sue) Ligman; and sister, Alice (Mike Fazekas) Kannich. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her siblings: Hank, Donna, Susan, and John, and was the widow of James Mark Shannon.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to friends both near and far, especially her caregivers.

Services

Please check back soon for Dawn’s Celebration of Life details.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Dawn G. Shannon please visit the Sturino Funeral Home Sympathy Store.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.

