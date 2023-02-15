RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — Due to the Winter Storm Warning and inclement weather approaching Southeastern Wisconsin, including heavy snowfall expected, multiple school closings within Racine and Kenosha Counties have been declared for Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
School closings
The following schools have made the call to cancel school on Feb. 16:
- Burlington Area School District
- Burlington Catholic School
- Kansasville Grade School District
- Kenosha Unified School District
- Racine Unified School District
- Siena Catholic Schools of Racine
- The Prairie School
- Trinity Lutheran School Caledonia
- Union Grove Elementary School
- Union Grove Union High School
- Waterford Graded School District
- Waterford Union High School
- Wisconsin Lutheran School Racine
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens will update this list as more school closings are declared.
Winter Storm Warning
In an effort to serve our communities, we have compiled a post with weather and snow emergency information to coordinate with the current school closures.
Local schools
