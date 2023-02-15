Obituary for George Edwin Kyser

George Edwin Kyser, 69, passed away at his residence on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

George was born to H.W. and Doris (nee Callahan) Kyser on Feb. 24, 1953, in Texas. He moved to Alaska with his family when he was in junior high school. He graduated from high school in Kenai, Alaska. George moved to Racine, Wisconsin, in 1999 and was united in marriage to Helen Susan Kyser on June 10, 1999, in Racine. He attended Immanuel Baptist Church in Racine.

George Edwin Kyser

George was a retired IBEW (The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) Electrician in Texas and Racine for over 30 years. In Texas, he was a member of the IBEW Local 520 and in Racine, the IBEW Local 430. George loved playing football; it was his favorite sport. He also enjoyed playing golf. George had a love for old time western movies and John Wayne was one of his favorites. He loved his family, children, and grandchildren with all his heart.

George will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Helen Susan Kyser; son, Matt (Nicole) Kyser; granddaughters: Brinley and Quinlyn Kyser; daughter, Kristin (Coby) Morrison; grandsons: Austin Morrison and Ian Morrison; daughter, Kirsti (Rene) Ramirez; granddaughter, Adeline Ramirez; grandson, Ryder Ramirez; mother, Doris Westoby of Oregon; sister, Anita Jo (Bob) Hayzlett of Tennessee; sisters: Cheryl Bell of California and Luzell Russell of Montana; stepson, Kenny (Kristie) Villalpando; grandchildren: Kenny Jr. (Kaylee) Villalpando, Cierra Villalpando, and Reece Villalpando; stepdaughter, Katie (Denver Jr.) Williams; grandchildren: Jenasie Williams, Jade Williams, and Denver Williams III; stepmother, Martha Kyser of Texas; stepsisters: Day McAnear and Lori Means Horvath; George’s pup, Izzy; along with many other relatives and friends.

George is predeceased by his father, H.W. Kyser; and his stepbrother, Steve Ray Means.

Services

A private celebration of George’s life will take place at a later date in Texas. His final resting place will be with his father at Speir Cemetery in Elgin, Texas.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family, please visit the Wilson Funeral Home Sympathy Store.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.

Local news The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news. Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.