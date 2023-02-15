Racine County Eye asked candidates to fill out a questionnaire so that our readers could learn more about them. These are incumbent Alder Mary Land’s answers.

Mary Land

What position are you seeking?

Alder District 11 How long have you lived in Racine?

66 yrs Age

66 Occupation

Incumbent Alder Retired Auto Worker Incumbent Alder Mary Land will focus on public safety, quality of life and building the tax base in Racine. – Credit: City of Racine

If you have served as an elected official before, what positions did you hold and how long did you hold them? If you haven’t held an elected position, what civic or church organizations have you been part of?

I was a former Alder for 6 years

The police budget represents a large portion of the city’s budget and the police union has been without a contract for over two years. Since then, the police department is down more than 30 police officers and many are leaving mid-career because of the potential loss of benefits. How would you correct that issue?

I would continue to support our Police Department while this matter is in litigation. I am so thankful to our Officers. I believe they deserve their benefits and I will continue to advocate for them. Try to recruit more officers for training

What motivated you to seek office?

To make Racine the best that it can be. I love my Community

If elected, name three priorities you would want to focus on during your term.

1. Public Safety

2. Quality of life

3. Building our tax base

Public safety, reducing violence and addressing mental health issues have been three dominant concerns in Racine. How would you improve the situation? (250 words or less)

Mental health issues must be addressed. I am a member of NAMI. We must offer more resources for mental health and drug and alcohol addiction. I believe this would reduce our crime rate.

Why should people elect you?

I will always do my best to help my constituents with any problems they may have. I am proudly endorsed by the REA , REAA and the UAW

