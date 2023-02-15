Racine County Eye asked candidates to fill out a questionnaire so that our readers could learn more about them. These are incumbent Alder Mary Land’s answers.
Mary Land
What position are you seeking?
Alder District 11
How long have you lived in Racine?
66 yrs
Age
66
Occupation
Incumbent Alder Retired Auto Worker
If you have served as an elected official before, what positions did you hold and how long did you hold them? If you haven’t held an elected position, what civic or church organizations have you been part of?
I was a former Alder for 6 years
The police budget represents a large portion of the city’s budget and the police union has been without a contract for over two years. Since then, the police department is down more than 30 police officers and many are leaving mid-career because of the potential loss of benefits. How would you correct that issue?
I would continue to support our Police Department while this matter is in litigation. I am so thankful to our Officers. I believe they deserve their benefits and I will continue to advocate for them. Try to recruit more officers for training
What motivated you to seek office?
To make Racine the best that it can be. I love my Community
If elected, name three priorities you would want to focus on during your term.
1. Public Safety
2. Quality of life
3. Building our tax base
Public safety, reducing violence and addressing mental health issues have been three dominant concerns in Racine. How would you improve the situation? (250 words or less)
Mental health issues must be addressed. I am a member of NAMI. We must offer more resources for mental health and drug and alcohol addiction. I believe this would reduce our crime rate.
Why should people elect you?
I will always do my best to help my constituents with any problems they may have. I am proudly endorsed by the REA , REAA and the UAW
