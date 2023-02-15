RACINE – The Racine Zoo is hosting Spring Break Camp and Summer Camp programs in 2023.

Campers have a chance to enjoy a fun-filled week at the Zoo packed full of activities such as crafts, games, snacks, tours around the Zoo, and interactive animal encounters.

Each day of camp, whether during spring break or summer, is filled to the brim with exciting things to do, education, and the opportunity to inspire young minds about wildlife and the environment.

Campers are full of smiles. – Credit: Racine Zoo Last year we had a record number of campers attend the Racine Zoo’s Summer Camp program, with a 98% fill rate! We anticipate reaching those numbers again this summer. Cassie Sanchez, Racine Zoo Camp Coordinator Animal encounters are always exciting. – Credit: Racine Zoo

Early bird special

Registration is already open for Spring Break Camp and Summer Camp on the Racine Zoo’s website. There is an Early Bird Discount for those who register by today, Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Spring Break Camp

Racine Zoo’s Spring Break Camp will run April 10 – 14, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Racine Zoo. The dates of the camp coincide with Racine Unified School District’s spring break.

Spring Break Camp is offered for students in kindergarten through seventh grade. For working parents, there is an option to add before- or after-camp care for an additional fee.

Summer Campers smile for a photo in 2022. – Credit: Racine Zoo

Summer Camp

Summer Camp at the Racine Zoo will be nine weeks long (June 12 to Aug. 18), Monday through Friday at the Racine Zoo.

Summer Camp is offered for those 3 years old through seventh grade. Camp for 3- and 4-year-olds will be from 9 a.m. to noon. Camp for those in kindergarten through seventh grade will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The schedule can be found online.

Like Spring Break Camp, there is an option to add before or after camp care for an additional fee. Children going into eighth grade who have aged out of camp often join the Racine Zoo’s ‘Volunteen’ Program which allows them to volunteer by helping camp counselors.

For more information on the Volunteen Program visit the Zoo’s website.

Applications are due April 1, 2023.