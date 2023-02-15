RACINE AND KENOSHA — The National Weather Service (NWS) office serving Sullivan/Milwaukee has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Racine and Kenosha counties from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 16). Several municipalities have declared a snow emergency ahead of the anticipated storm. Schools have been closed as well. We will update as they come in. Check to see if your school is closed here.

Heavy snow, accompanied by wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph, is expected to bring blowing and drifting snow, including near-blizzard conditions, to the area. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are possible with the highest amounts falling near Lake Michigan.

“Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will mainly occur after the morning commute but will impact the afternoon and evening commute,” the NWS stated. Source: Racine Police Department Facebook post

Other areas under the Winter Storm Warning include Milwaukee, Walworth, Waukesha, Rock and Ozaukee counties in Wisconsin and Lake County, Ill.

Snow emergency declarations

City of Racine

The City of Racine has declared a snow emergency from 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, until noon on Friday, Feb. 17 in anticipation of the expected snowfall.

Parking restrictions will apply will under this snow emergency. There will be no parking permitted of either side of the city’s arterial and collector streets. As always, alternate side parking will be in effect from 2 a.m. until 6 p.m. per the City of Racine’s ordinance.

Parking restrictions during this time will allow snow removal to occur in an effective manner. Vehicles that are parked in violation of these restrictions will be ticketed and subject to towing.

To view an outline of the Snow Emergency Parking Restriction locations click here.

City of Kenosha

From 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, until 6 p.m. Friday evening, the City of Kenosha has declared a snow emergency. The declaration is only applicable to the City of Kenosha. This notice indicates that parking is prohibited on all streets within Kenosha city limits. Parking is not allowed until the order is lifted.

However, the City of Kenosha does allow overnight parking in the designated downtown and uptown city parking lots. This aims to alleviate the burden of finding parking during a snow emergency. The City of Kenosha’s downtown parking lot is located on 54th Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues. The downtown parking structure is located on 56th Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues. (Click here to view maps.) Likewise, the City of Kenosha’s uptown parking lot is located on 22nd Avenue between 56th and 57th Street and the lot north of 56th Street. (Click here to view a map.)

Mount Pleasant

The Village of Mount Pleasant has declared a snow emergency from 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, until 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 in anticipation of the expected snowfall.

“This means there shall be no parking permitted on either side of the Villages’ cul de sacs. As always, alternate side parking will be in effect from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m., per Village Ordinance. Vehicles parked in violation of these restrictions will be ticketed, and subject to towing,” reads the news release.

