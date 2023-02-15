SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN — A Winter Storm Watch is in effect starting in the early morning on Thursday, Feb. 16, and will last until midnight. The National Weather Service (NWS) currently predicts that heavy snow is possible throughout the area.

Winter Storm Watch

A total of 5 to 8 inches of snow accumulation is expected with wind gusts up to as high as 35 mph.

Source: TMJ4 weather reel

Racine, Kenosha, Sheboygan, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, and Walworth counties are affected by this alert.

NWS predicts that travel could be very difficult. Drivers should be aware that the weather could impact the morning and evening commutes.

Wind Advisory

Along with the Winter Storm Watch, there is also a Wind Advisory for Racine, Kenosha, Sheboygan, Ozaukee, and Milwaukee, Counties until 2 p.m. Wednesday.

“Gusty westerly winds will pose a hazard to high profile vehicles on interstates over far eastern Wisconsin. The winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” notes the NWS release.

When driving, use caution. Secure outdoor items and furniture.

More details

“Another banded situation appears likely with higher amounts more localized in the heaviest bands. There will likely be some lake enhancement with this event that may bring higher totals closer to the shoreline, in addition to the banded snow,” reads the NWS winter storm watch weather alert release.