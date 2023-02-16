Nothing makes a Wisconsinite happier than a Friday night Fish Fry.
Racine County is packed with places to go for tasty battered fish with a side of mouth-watering cole slaw and the rest of the fixings.
Lent starts on Wednesday, Feb. 22, and goes until Thursday, April 6, 2023. Easter then follows on Sunday, April 9.
During this season, whether you are giving up meat for religious reasons or just want to dive into the fish fry fun in Racine County, we’ve made finding that perfect lunch, or dinner spot, a breeze.
There are only so many Fridays during Lent; we know the hard part is choosing which fish fry to eat. Trust us, we know there are plenty of places to get hooked on. The Racine County Fish Fry Guide will make dining this Lent easy-peasy-lemon-(or-tartar-sauce)-squeezy.
Restaurants, pubs, bars and grills are offering fish dinners through Easter, some even after. We have packed our list tighter than a can of sardines, so check out these establishments serving Fish Fry in Racine County.
Fish Frys in Racine County
- 1175 Sports Park & Eatery
- 22840 Durand Ave.
- Angry Brothers Pub
- 6501 Washington Ave.
- Apple Holler
- 5006 S. Sylvania Ave.
- Archives Bar and Grill
- 356 N. Pine St.
- Beacon Tavern & Grill
- 3113 Douglas Ave.
- Bernie’s Pizza
- 1238 Lathrop Ave.
- BJ Wentker’s
- 230 Milwaukee Ave.
- Blue Badger Bar and Grill
- 717 S. Sylvania Ave.
- Blue Bear
- 2920 Taylor Ave.
- Buca’s Bar & Grill
- 4234 Douglas Ave.
- Buckets Pub
- 2031 Lathrop Ave.
- Buddy’s Sports Bar and Grill
- 6633 Douglas Ave.
- C & C Mosquito Inn
- 3208 4 Mile Road
- Cabbage Heads Tavern & Grill
- 3311 County Highway H
- Castlewood Family Restaurant
- 2811 Wisconsin St.
- Charcoal Grill
- 8300 Washington Ave.
- Charcoal Grill
- 3839 Douglas Ave.
- Charcoal Grill
- 580 Milwaukee Ave.
- Chris’s USA
- 724 Milwaukee Ave.
- Chubbie’s Pizzeria
- 619 High St.
- Coasters
- 1301 N. Main St.
- Corner Connection
- 6961 Douglas Ave.
- Corner House On the Lake
- 207 Gas Light Circle
- Culver’s in Racine
- 5801 21st St.
- Culver’s of Burlington
- 1073 Milwaukee Ave.
- Culver’s in Caledonia
- 4542 Douglas Ave.
- Danny’s Meats & Catering
- 1317 4 Mile Road
- DeMark Brothers Tavern
- 1600 Albert St.
- DeRango’s Pizza
- 6100 Washington Ave.
- DeRango’s Pizza Palace
- 3840 Douglas Ave.
- DeRango’s the Pizza King & Premium Chocolates
- 1439 N. Main St.
- DeRango’s The Original Pizza King (Tenuta’s)
- 3114 Washington Ave.
- Dewey’s
- 600 Main St.
- Doc’s on The Fox
- 232 N. Milwaukee St.
- Douglas Avenue Diner
- 5121 Douglas Ave.
- Dover Inn
- 1909 N. Beaumont Ave.
- Dunk’s Public House
- 3207 Washington Ave.
- Dynasty
- 2427 Lathrop Ave.
- Ferraro’s Pizza
- 3700 Meachem Road
- Fifth Street Yacht Club
- 761 Marquette St.
- Flippy’s Fast Food
- 401 N. Pine St.
- Gabby’s Palace
- 356 N. Pine St.
- Georgie Porgies
- 5502 Washington Ave.
- George Webb
- 4555 Douglas Ave.
- Gus’s Gyros
- 2100 Douglas Ave.
- Golden Chicken
- 3523 16th St.
- H & H Meats & Catering Inc
- 3710 Meachem Road
- Harbor Lite Yacht Club
- 559 State St.
- Hiawatha Bar
- 9809 Durand Ave.
- HOBNOB
- 277 Sheridan Road
- Honey B’s II
- 4713 Douglas Ave.
- Hushers Pub & Grill
- 9002 6 Mile Road
- Infusino’s Pizzeria & Restaurant
- 3225 Rapids Drive
- Infusino’s Pizzeria
- 3301 Washington Ave.
- Ivanhoe Pub and Eatery
- 231 Main St.
- Joey’s West
- 9825 Kraut Rd.
- Joey’s Yardarm Bar and Grill
- 920 Erie St.
- Junction Pub & Grill
- 2835 Wisconsin St.
- Local Folks Restaurant & Pub
- 39601 60th St.
- Lucky Star Pub & Eatery
- 864 Milwaukee Ave.
- Main Hub
- 1300 N. Main St.
- Mario’s Italian Sports Bar
- 2322 Lathrop Ave.
- Marci’s on Main
- 236 Main St.
- Meadowbrook Country Club
- 2149 N. Green Bay Road
- Meli Cafe Pancake House and Restaurant
- 1158 Prairie Drive
- Mike & Angelo’s
- 6214 Washington Ave.
- Mrs. Betty’s Kitchen
- 327 Main St.
- Napoli Restaurant and Pizzeria
- 132 N. Pine St.
- Napoli Pizza & Pasta
- 1114 Main St.
- Nonna’s Pizzeria and Pub
- 8607 Durand Ave.
- Nonna’s Pizzeria
- 1317 4 Mile Road
- Oh Dennis! Saloon & Charcoal House
- 4301 Douglas Ave.
- Park Inn
- 2312 Douglas Ave.
- Pepi’s Pub
- 618 6th St.
- Reefpoint Brew House
- 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway
- Richard’s Bar & BBQ
- 3458 Rapids Drive
- River Run Family Restaurant
- 3616 Northwestern Ave.
- Roma Lodge
- 7130 Spring St.
- Roosters
- 1521 Yout St.
- Route 20
- 14001 Washington Ave.
- Rudy’s Bar
- 2515 Douglas Ave.
- Russ’s Tap
- 2203 De Koven Ave.
- Scores Sports Bar & Grill
- 4915 Washington Ave.
- Tailgaters Bar & Grill
- 7641 WI-38
- TBG’s Bar & Grill
- 1814 Taylor Ave.
- Teezers
- 1936 Lathrop Ave.
- The Depot Tavern
- 11402 County Road G
- The Dish
- 1220 N. Ohio St.
- The Main Project & Cafe
- 1014 State St.
- The Maple Table
- 520 Main St.
- The Foxhole Lounge
- 820 Main St.
- The Sausage Kitchen
- 1706 Rapids Drive
- The Summit
- 6825 Washington Ave.
- Tino’s Carry Out
- 1100 Washington Ave.
- Toad Hall Pub
- 611 Wisconsin Ave.
- Uptown Pub & Grill
- 1510 Junction Ave.
- The Waterfront on Brown’s Lake
- 31100 Weiler Road
- Witts End
- 11601 County Road G
- Zak’s Fish & Chicken
- 1536 Marquette St.
- Zumpano’s Ristorante & Pizzeria
- 180 E. Chestnut St.
Know a spot?
Do you know of a place within the county limits that serves fish fry? Make sure they get added to the list.
Email emma@racinecountyeye.com with additions. We will be happy to add your favorite place.
