Nothing makes a Wisconsinite happier than a Friday night Fish Fry.

Racine County is packed with places to go for tasty battered fish with a side of mouth-watering cole slaw and the rest of the fixings.

Lent starts on Wednesday, Feb. 22, and goes until Thursday, April 6, 2023. Easter then follows on Sunday, April 9.

During this season, whether you are giving up meat for religious reasons or just want to dive into the fish fry fun in Racine County, we’ve made finding that perfect lunch, or dinner spot, a breeze.

There are only so many Fridays during Lent; we know the hard part is choosing which fish fry to eat. Trust us, we know there are plenty of places to get hooked on. The Racine County Fish Fry Guide will make dining this Lent easy-peasy-lemon-(or-tartar-sauce)-squeezy.

Restaurants, pubs, bars and grills are offering fish dinners through Easter, some even after. We have packed our list tighter than a can of sardines, so check out these establishments serving Fish Fry in Racine County.

Know a spot? Do you know of a place within the county limits that serves fish fry? Make sure they get added to the list. Email emma@racinecountyeye.com with additions. We will be happy to add your favorite place. Get ready by Racine County Eye