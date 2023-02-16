RACINE COUNTY — I-41/94 North in Racine County closed this morning due to a weather-related accident.

511 Wisconsin, a free 24/7 traveler information system, run by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation tweeted around noon, that at mile marker 326, all lanes of traffic were blocked.

An official statement on the accident has not yet been released.

However, the last update given at 12:01 p.m. from the 511 Wisconsin website shared that I-41/94 North was still closed at County G.

Accident shown on cameras

Live cameras on 511 Wisconsin’s website show a live view of the scene. Multiple vehicles are stopped on the interstate. Both pictures and videos are available. Snowfall continues to impact the live look at the scene. This is an ongoing story and details will be updated as more information becomes available. 511.wi.gov image shows traffic along I-41/94. – Credit: 511.wi.gov

Traffic conditions can be found by visiting 511wi.gov or by calling 511.