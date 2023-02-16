Racine County Eye asked candidates to fill out a questionnaire so that our readers could learn more about them. These are Caledonia candidate Anthony Hammes’ answers.
Anthony Hammes
What position are you seeking?
Caledonia Village Board of Trustees #3
How long have you lived in Racine?
Born and raised in Racine
Age
43
Occupation
Freelance digital marketing
If you have served as an elected official before, what positions did you hold and how long did you hold them? Also, what civic or church organizations have you been part of?
I am currently weighing an invitation to join the board of trustees of the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI).
What motivated you to seek office?
I was approached & encouraged to seek office, because of my demeanor, & compromising capabilities.
If elected, name three priorities you would want to focus on during your term.
With an extensive marketing background, I would start by working to brand Caledonia.
Promote our high value developments along I-94, which would reduce the real estate taxes on residential properties.
We must address the ongoing issue homeowners are facing regarding the very high assessments.
With regards to development, how would you like to see Caledonia grow? (250 words or less)
We can start by ensuring all police officers become Crisis Intervention Team (or CIT) trained officers. CIT officers receive specialized training to help in their interactions with individuals experiencing emotional or mental disturbances.
Why should people elect Tony Hammes?
I will work diligently to brand Caledonia, encourage new development and bring businesses to our village. I will protect our residents from high assessments and reduce real estate taxes, with these new developments. Public safety will always remain at the forefront of my priorities.
