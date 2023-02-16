RACINE — A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for Friday (Feb. 17) for the Breakwater 233 Apartments, a 202-unit apartment building to be constructed at 233 Lake Avenue.

The event starts at 11 a.m. at the corner of Lake Avenue and Gaslight Circle. The site is directly west of the DoubleTree by Hilton Racine Harbourwalk. A tent, with propane heaters, will be in place to keep guests comfortable, according to a City of Racine spokesperson.

Participants will include representatives from project partners Hovde Properties, C.G Schmidt, Kahler Slater, Johnson Financial and the City of Racine.

Breakwater 233 Apartments

Artist rendering of the Breakwater 233 Apartments, a 202-unit apartment building to be constructed at 233 Lake Avenue in Racine. This view is from the north along Lake Avenue. The site has been owned since 2015 by the City of Racine and was marketed for redevelopment after an environmental cleanup. – Credit: Kahler Slater

Hovde Properties, a Madison-based developer, plans to construct a six-story building, consisting of ground-floor parking and five levels of living space. A planned green space will connect the building to the lakefront. Construction is expected to start in March.

The city acquired the construction site property from We Energies in 2015. It once held the former Wisconsin Natural Gas Co. office building. Following environmental cleanup, the site was put on the market for redevelopment.