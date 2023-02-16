The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of February 20 – 26

Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Library News

Schedule Changes

The Racine Public Library building will open at 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20. Social services, phone calls and our chat service will be available once the building opens. The social work team will be available until 4 p.m. to assist with joining the waitlist for Racine County’s Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program and Project-Based Vouchers. For more information about the waitlists, visit RCHA.org.

Renovation Updates

The new doors on Lake Avenue as well as the new staircase from the Library Drive entrance are now open for use. The first-floor bathrooms have reopened. The Beyond Books boutique is ready for browsing. The remodeled Innovation Lab is now open for STEAM programs. TeenScene, the remodeled teen area, is open for programs as well as its open hours: 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

As items continue to move to different parts of the building throughout construction, please ask a staff member if you have trouble finding anything. Read more about the Racine Public Library renovation at RacineLibrary.info/renovation.

Kids

Lapsit Storytime

Monday, Feb. 20 | 10-10:20 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Introduce your child to the library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes with Miss Ali and Miss Carrie!

No registration is required.

Ruff Readers

Monday, Feb. 20 through Thursday, Feb. 16 | 4-5 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Grades K-5

Snuggle and pet a therapy dog while practicing your reading skills at the ear of our gentle, non-judgmental canine friends. Sessions are open to kids grades K through 5 only. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance, one week at a time. Call the library to get started.

Registration is required.

Young Writers Guild

Monday, Feb. 20 | 5:30-6:30 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Ages 8-18

Writing your next story or crafting a new poem? How about working on the storyboard for a graphic novel or the script for a screenplay? No matter your genre, if you’re a writer, you’re invited. Come share your work, gather ideas and hang out with other young writers.

No registration is required.

Tuesday Tales

Tuesday, Feb. 21 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor | Preschool

Preschool-aged children are in for a great storytime! Listen to stories, sing songs, and join in some easy activities.

No registration is required.

Family Storytime with Miss Gail

Wednesday, Feb. 22 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for music, motion and fun as we explore some of Miss Gail’s favorite stories. Her unique storytelling style captures children’s minds and hearts, creating an inclusive space for everyone to interact.

No registration is required.

Chess Club

Wednesday, Feb. 22 | 5-7 p.m. | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

This open play chess club is facilitated by Jeff Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation. When you arrive, all you have to do is settle in for a match with any of the available players. Players of all levels are welcome.

Registration is required.

Make Stuff: Laser-Engraved Friendship Necklaces

Wednesday, Feb. 22 | 6-7:30 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

We’ll show you how to design a necklace to share with a friend. This design will then be cut out by our laser engraver for you to pick up on a later day.

Registration is required.

Musical Family Storytime

Thursday, Feb. 23 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Sing, wiggle and dance with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No registration is required.

Scratch 101

Thursday, Feb. 23 | 5-6 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Grades 4-8

Get started on your coding journey. We’ll walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch, an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

Open Gaming Lounge

Saturday, Feb. 25 | 2-3 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

Our computers and consoles are all set up with games like Fortnite and Minecraft for you to play. Spend some time on your favorites, or try something new from our collection.

Registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Adults

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, Feb. 20 | 1-3 p.m. | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Career Development Services with Job Center of Wisconsin

Tuesday, Feb. 21 | 9-11 a.m. | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

The Job Center of Wisconsin is hosting pop-up services in the Racine Public Library. Stop in during their open sessions to get help with resume writing, interview preparation, strengthening your job search, applying for unemployment and registering on the Job Center of Wisconsin website. They also offer virtual workshops for those who aren’t able to stop in.

No registration is required.

Paint ‘N’ Sip Coffee

Tuesday, Feb. 21 | Noon-2 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Adults 55+

Sip coffee while painting a scene with the guidance of our in-house artist, Ken. February’s painting features a cardinal perching amongst a forest of trees.

Registration is required.

Driver’s License Reinstatement Clinic with LIFT WI

Tuesday, Feb. 21 | 3-6 p.m. | Study Rooms 4 & 5 – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Work with an attorney from LIFT WI to reinstate your driver’s license. Each session is 30 minutes. To learn more about what to expect, call 608-305-4829 or email Info@LIFTWisconsin.org.

Registration is required.

Google Workspace 101: Learning Gmail, Docs, Slides and Google Calendar

Tuesday, Feb. 21 | 5-6 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

Let’s get familiar with Google Workspace. We’ll walk you through how to use Gmail, Google Docs, Google Slides and Google Calendar.

Registration is required.

Chess Club

Wednesday, Feb. 22 | 5-7 p.m. | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

This open play chess club is facilitated by Jeff Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation. When you arrive, all you have to do is settle in for a match with any of the available players. Players of all levels are welcome.

Registration is required.

Seasonal Screams Book Discussion

Wednesday, Feb. 22 | 5:30-6:30 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor

Do you like horror? Are you ready to discuss books both ghastly and frightening? Join our book discussion as we explore the horror genre. Participants will vote to select the books we discuss.

No registration is required.

Make Stuff: Laser-Engraved Friendship Necklaces

Wednesday, Feb. 22 | 6-7:30 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

We’ll show you how to design a necklace to share with a friend. This design will then be cut out by our laser engraver for you to pick up on a later day.

Registration is required.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) at the Library

Thursday, Feb. 23 | 2-7 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is a national program staffed by local volunteers to provide free preparation and electronic filing of tax returns. To learn more about how VITA can help and what documents to bring, visit UnitedWayRacine.org/VITA.

Registration is required. Call 262-383-2504 to register for this service.

Retro Anime Night

Thursday, Feb. 23 | 6-8 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor

Revisit classic anime from the 80s, 90s and beyond. Come watch (and discuss) your favorites, or even discover something new. Popcorn and water will be provided, but feel free to bring your own non-alcoholic refreshments.

No registration is required.

Ayuda Tecnica

Available by appointment | Racine Public Library

Obtenga ayuda técnica con su teléfono, tableta o computadora totalmente gratis. Cuando llame pregunte por Brianna o deje un mensaje de voz. 262-619-2560

Registration is required.

Racine Public Library COVID-19 Information

The Racine Public Library is open to browsing, hold pickups, computer use, study room use, tech help, reference questions, and anything else someone might want to visit the building for.

The Bookmobile is operating under its normal hours and is open for one party to browse on board at a time.

The Racine Public Library and Bookmobile require everyone to wear masks inside, and there are surgical-grade masks available to patrons who don’t have their own.

The Racine Public Library building is maintaining the social distancing layout, so computer stations, desks, etc. are all spaced to facilitate patron safety.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building as well.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.