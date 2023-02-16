This group of model railroad enthusiasts has fashioned a pair of elaborate layouts where steam locomotives of days gone by and modern diesel-electric-powered trains roll into towns, through tunnels, over soaring canyons and past farms.

A careful eye will spot details like chickens in a yard, tools stacked against a building and an array of classic automobiles on streets and roadways. The largest layout is 17-by-24 feet with three loops of track.

Members invite the public – especially families with children – to see their handiwork at monthly open houses, says Dan Hechel, club president.