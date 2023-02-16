RACINE — Whistles blow, lights flash and train cars flash by in a second-story room on the city’s west side. The Lionel Railroad Club of Southeastern Wisconsin is as busy as a real-life railroad during the winter months.
This group of model railroad enthusiasts has fashioned a pair of elaborate layouts where steam locomotives of days gone by and modern diesel-electric-powered trains roll into towns, through tunnels, over soaring canyons and past farms.
A careful eye will spot details like chickens in a yard, tools stacked against a building and an array of classic automobiles on streets and roadways. The largest layout is 17-by-24 feet with three loops of track.
Members invite the public – especially families with children – to see their handiwork at monthly open houses, says Dan Hechel, club president.
The next open house is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday (Feb. 18) at the clubroom located above American Coin & Jewelry, 4625 Washington Ave. (southeast corner of Washington Avenue and Ohio Street). Admission is free; donations are welcomed.
Additional open house dates are Saturdays, March 18, and April 22.
The Lionel Railroad Club of Southeastern Wisconsin has been around for more than 25 years. Members previously built and maintained model train layouts at locations in Racine and Kenosha before setting up shop at the current site.
To learn more about the club, follow its Facebook page or email: Lionelrrsewi@gmail.com.
If you go: Park in the lot behind the building at 4625 Washington Ave. Use the side entrance off Ohio Street (look for the signs).
