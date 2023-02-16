The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Feb. 16. This week, Racine County Eye web editor Loren Lamoreaux discussed fish frys with TMJ4 anchors, Steve Chamraz and Susan Kim.

Our segment focused on the Racine County Eye’s fish fry guide for all of Racine County. The guide features 100 places to go for a fish fry in our County. Lamoreaux noted during the Racine Roundup that information about each establishment can be found by clicking the restaurant’s name. Want to know who is included on the list? Read below.

Upcoming contest

The second half of the segment focused on the upcoming Racine County Best Fish Fry: Holy Mackerel edition. This contest will look to name a restaurant, pub or grill the best of the best.

Nominations will kick off at the start of Lent on Feb. 22 and go until March 2. From there, the first round of voting will be underway for the East/West of the I starting March 3 through March 17. Last, the top contenders will move on to the final round. Racine County’s Best Fish Fry: Holy Mackerel Edition voting will take place between March 18 and March 31.

About the segment

Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week in our collaboration we call the Racine Roundup.

These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County. The news report will focus on providing solution-based journalism to readers and listeners in Racine County, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

Missed a segment?

