Racine County Eye asked candidates to fill out a questionnaire so that our readers could learn more about them. These are William (Bill) Folk’s answers.

William (Bill) Folk

What position are you seeking?

Caledonia Trustee #3 How long have you lived in Racine?

Racine – all my life: Caledonia – 22 years Age

49 Occupation

North American Accounts Payable Manager William (Bill) Folk

If you have served as an elected official before, what positions did you hold and how long did you hold them? Also, what civic or church organizations have you been part of?

I’ve served as a citizen committee member of the Caledonia Planning Commission since 2005.

What motivated you to seek office?

Continuation of my community service in a new capacity – was appointed to this seat in June 2022

If elected, name three priorities you would want to focus on during your term.

Public Safety – both fire and police have requested additional resources for more than a decade

Growth – as a planning commissioner I’ve seen that we can grow our community and not lose our character

Fiscal restraint – our community is the lowest taxed in the area, we need to maintain that

With regards to development, how would you like to see Caledonia grow? (250 words or less)

I currently support the referendum to provide our Public Safety departments the needed heads and resources – we need to ensure that we are not endangering the public while we grow as a community by allowing Public Safety department to flounder

Why should people elect Bill Folk?

I’m a straight forward person who tells it like it is. I believe that my years of being active in the community help to ensure that the knowledge of what we have done does not get lost.

