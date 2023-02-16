Racine County Eye asked candidates to fill out a questionnaire so that our readers could learn more about them. These are William (Bill) Folk’s answers.
William (Bill) Folk
What position are you seeking?
Caledonia Trustee #3
How long have you lived in Racine?
Racine – all my life: Caledonia – 22 years
Age
49
Occupation
North American Accounts Payable Manager
If you have served as an elected official before, what positions did you hold and how long did you hold them? Also, what civic or church organizations have you been part of?
I’ve served as a citizen committee member of the Caledonia Planning Commission since 2005.
What motivated you to seek office?
Continuation of my community service in a new capacity – was appointed to this seat in June 2022
If elected, name three priorities you would want to focus on during your term.
Public Safety – both fire and police have requested additional resources for more than a decade
Growth – as a planning commissioner I’ve seen that we can grow our community and not lose our character
Fiscal restraint – our community is the lowest taxed in the area, we need to maintain that
With regards to development, how would you like to see Caledonia grow? (250 words or less)
I currently support the referendum to provide our Public Safety departments the needed heads and resources – we need to ensure that we are not endangering the public while we grow as a community by allowing Public Safety department to flounder
Why should people elect Bill Folk?
I’m a straight forward person who tells it like it is. I believe that my years of being active in the community help to ensure that the knowledge of what we have done does not get lost.
Racine County 2023 Elections Guide
To learn more about the upcoming election, including mayoral election, read the Racine County Election Guide: Spring 2023.
Election coverage
The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens are committed to providing you with accurate, timely election information. We are your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with the latest election coverage and other local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.