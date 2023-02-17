February is a wonderful month for entertaining and spending time with family and friends. Getting ready to host guests is a good opportunity to freshen up your space and add new details.

Whether it’s a new coat of paint from the experts at 360° Painting or a complete interior redesign, creating a cozy space will make you and your guest feel comfortable. Here are some tips for entertaining friends and family this February.

Maximize space No one wants to feel cramped. If you don’t have a lot of extra room to spare, you can still maximize your space to feel roomy and comfortable. Do some creative thinking and arrange your furniture in a way that allows for enough seating while also not feeling crowded. Completing your space with benches, long couches, or other space-efficient furnishings can go a long way in opening up the space.

Define your entertaining space

Make the most of your entertainment space by being thoughtful about each room’s organization and flow. Don’t leave your guests with guesswork when they arrive at your home. They should feel like they can instantly relax when you host rather than wondering what is appropriate.

Define the common areas with furniture, decor, and other signaling pieces so that your guests feel comfortable and confident.

Refresh with a new coat of paint

Homeowners often don’t notice how worn down their existing walls or paint is until they do a refresh. Revitalizing your interior with a new coat of paint can make a big difference in the ambiance of any room. Warm and inviting paint colors include:

With help from the professionals at 360° Painting, transforming your entertainment space is easier than ever. We'll help you choose your paint color, and our expert painters will cover every detail.